Cleveland 38 mins ago 11:32 a.m.Convicted killer of 11 women Anthony...

Convicted killer of 11 women Anthony...
A Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home has appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court. At issue are arguments by 57-year-old Anthony Sowell over the closure of an evidence hearing during his trial and his rejected offer to plead guilty.
