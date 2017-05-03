Cleveland 35 mins ago 5:04 p.m.Police...

Cleveland 35 mins ago 5:04 p.m.Police: New York man was behind CLE Airport security scare

Police say Edward Maher, seen here in a mugshot for a previous offense, left a guitar case near a Delta Airlines ticket counter--which led to a lockdown of the airport for several hours. Maher later told police he was flying to New York, but couldn't afford to pay the fees for his case so he left it behind.

