Cleveland 32 mins ago 11:03 a.m.RTA driver arraigned in death of pedestrian

The RTA bus driver who was behind the wheel when a pedestrian was struck and killed at Cleveland's Public Square was arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Antoinette Peterkin, 35, was indicted on vehicular homicide charges for failing to stop her bus, thus striking and killing 69-year-old Joan Kuendig last December.

