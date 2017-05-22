Cleveland 24 mins ago 4:56 p.m.Tonigh...

Cleveland 24 mins ago 4:56 p.m.Tonight on Channel 3 News at Six: Honoring a life cut short and thea

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Tonight on Channel 3 News at Six, a community comes together to honor 17-year-old Lindsey Rotuno who was killed in a prom night crash. We break down the plea deal and explain what's next for the 15-year-old accused of killing her father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) 40 min joe 125
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr bayonne nj 21,037
Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook May 20 former sucker 1
West Wade Avenue May 13 Victoria 1
News H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II May 13 trumans treason 2
Man beat by East Cleveland Police May 13 yidfellas v USA 4
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... May 13 ODrama 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC