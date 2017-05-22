Cleveland 24 mins ago 4:56 p.m.Tonight on Channel 3 News at Six: Honoring a life cut short and thea
Tonight on Channel 3 News at Six, a community comes together to honor 17-year-old Lindsey Rotuno who was killed in a prom night crash. We break down the plea deal and explain what's next for the 15-year-old accused of killing her father.
