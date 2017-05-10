Cleveland 20 mins ago 11:44 p.m.Cleveland Orchestra announces date for 2017 Star-Spangled Spectac...
This year's event is set for Friday, June 30 at 9:00 p.m. at Mall B, located at 300 St. Clair Avenue between the Global Center for Health Innovation and the Public Auditorium. The concert, led by guest conductor Loras John Schissel, will include patriotic favorites, Tchaikovsky's "1812" Overture, and more.
