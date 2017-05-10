Cleveland 1 hour ago 10:01 p.m.Get a look inside Wahlburgers Cleveland: Photos

Cleveland 1 hour ago 10:01 p.m.Get a ...

It was a night to remember in Cleveland on Thursday as actor Mark Wahlberg showed up to help christen 'Wahlburgers Cleveland' restaurant, soon to open near Jack Casino Cleveland on Ontario Street. Thanks to Wahlburgers' Facebook site, we had a chance to get a glimpse of what the restaurant will look like from the inside.

