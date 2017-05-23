Census Bureau says Cleveland's population slips to 385,809;...
Cleveland's population estimate now stands at 385,809, down 2,003 from the projection made last year. But, in a bit of good news, the Census Bureau continues to estimate slower losses than those that occurred in the city a decade ago.
