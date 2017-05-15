Catch Meaning festival honors Josh Weil and Alex Doody, Hawken School seniors killed in car crash
When Hawken School seniors Alex Doody and Josh Weil died in a car crash two years ago, they were in the midst of finishing their senior projects. Today, three of their friends and former schoolmates have dedicated their own senior projects to the two boys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|West Wade Avenue
|May 13
|Victoria
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|May 13
|wandering who
|124
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|May 13
|ODrama
|5
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|1,148
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|May 6
|Slaughter
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|May 6
|What jackasses
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC