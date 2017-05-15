Catch Meaning festival honors Josh We...

Catch Meaning festival honors Josh Weil and Alex Doody, Hawken School seniors killed in car crash

Read more: Cleveland.com

When Hawken School seniors Alex Doody and Josh Weil died in a car crash two years ago, they were in the midst of finishing their senior projects. Today, three of their friends and former schoolmates have dedicated their own senior projects to the two boys.

