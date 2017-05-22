Bresha Meadows to serve 6-months in Cleveland treatment facility following plea deal in...

Bresha Meadows isn't going home, but she's headed to the place her attorneys and Trumbull County prosecutors agree she belongs: Bellefaire JCB, a treatment facility in Cleveland. Charged with aggravated murder in July 2016 for shooting dad Jonathan Meadows in the head as he slept, the 15-year-old has been at the center of a media storm ever since.

