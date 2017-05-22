Bresha Meadows to serve 6-months in Cleveland treatment facility following plea deal in...
Bresha Meadows isn't going home, but she's headed to the place her attorneys and Trumbull County prosecutors agree she belongs: Bellefaire JCB, a treatment facility in Cleveland. Charged with aggravated murder in July 2016 for shooting dad Jonathan Meadows in the head as he slept, the 15-year-old has been at the center of a media storm ever since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook
|Sat
|former sucker
|1
|West Wade Avenue
|May 13
|Victoria
|1
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|May 13
|trumans treason
|2
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|May 13
|wandering who
|124
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|May 13
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|May 13
|ODrama
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC