Bresha Meadows to serve 6-months in C...

Bresha Meadows to serve 6-months in Cleveland treatment facility following plea deal in...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Bresha Meadows isn't going home, but she's headed to the place her attorneys and Trumbull County prosecutors agree she belongs: Bellefaire JCB, a treatment facility in Cleveland. Charged with aggravated murder in July 2016 for shooting dad Jonathan Meadows in the head as he slept, the 15-year-old has been at the center of a media storm ever since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,035
Frank Hornick SEIU is a crook Sat former sucker 1
West Wade Avenue May 13 Victoria 1
News H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II May 13 trumans treason 2
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) May 13 wandering who 124
Man beat by East Cleveland Police May 13 yidfellas v USA 4
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... May 13 ODrama 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC