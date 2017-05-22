Breezy winds, temperatures topping of...

Breezy winds, temperatures topping off in the 60s Monday in Cleveland: Weather forecast

Happy Monday, Cleveland! Finally, that heavy rain over the weekend is coming to an end today. However, before 7 a.m. there's still a very slight chance of a stray shower.

