American passenger arrested after fight on flight from Japan
After a long day of closing roads and directing traffic, a Decatur Fire Department rookie gets a little bored but knows how to boost the moods of all the firemen by showing off his creative dance moves. Cleveland, Ohio police released video of a woman they say pulled a gun on a student barber because her 7-year-old son's haircut was taking too long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|34 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Apr 24
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|24
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC