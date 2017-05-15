Aggravated-murder warrant in shooting death of Cleveland grandfather
Witcher is accused in the May 9 shooting death of 55-year-old David Anderson inside Anderson's home on Elmarge Avenue in the city's Union-Miles neighborhood. Witcher went into the house without permission sometime prior to 11 a.m., court documents say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|West Wade Avenue
|May 13
|Victoria
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|May 13
|wandering who
|124
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|May 13
|ODrama
|5
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|1,148
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|May 6
|Slaughter
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|May 6
|What jackasses
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC