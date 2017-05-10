After 65 years in business, La Fiesta...

After 65 years in business, La Fiesta is still serving authentic Mexican tacos

Read more: Cleveland.com

La Fiesta has the distinction of proclaiming itself "Cleveland's first Mexican restaurant," still serving up dishes concocted from family recipes as it has done for the past 65 years. This fourth-generation family business began on the west side of Cleveland, but moved to an eastern suburb and expanded into two adjacent restaurants -- a family-style, sit-down dining restaurant and an authentic Taqueria.

