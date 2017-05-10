After 65 years in business, La Fiesta is still serving authentic Mexican tacos
La Fiesta has the distinction of proclaiming itself "Cleveland's first Mexican restaurant," still serving up dishes concocted from family recipes as it has done for the past 65 years. This fourth-generation family business began on the west side of Cleveland, but moved to an eastern suburb and expanded into two adjacent restaurants -- a family-style, sit-down dining restaurant and an authentic Taqueria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|NLDM
|21,025
|West Wade Avenue
|Sat
|Victoria
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Sat
|wandering who
|124
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Sat
|ODrama
|5
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|1,148
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|May 6
|Slaughter
|2
|ammunitionstore.com
|May 6
|What jackasses
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC