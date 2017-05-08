A Greater Cleveland: New project strives to remove barriers to prosperity faced by city...
We're launching a project at cleveland.com called A Greater Cleveland, calling on the community to help create opportunities for Cleveland youth. Leila Atassi, a veteran cleveland.com reporter, was talking recently with Rich Starr, the director of the King-Kennedy Boys and Girls Club, and asked him a question that haunts those who worry about the future of Cleveland: What is it about the lives of inner-city kids that make them much less likely than their suburban counterparts to become prosperous adults? Starr answered without hesitation: "What stands in their way is their deeply entrenched belief that 'this is all there is.'
