25 things to do in Cleveland the weekend of May 4-7, 2017
Even though the warm spring weather has decided to hold off for another week or so, that's no reason to stay in the house. The city is brimming with activities: Cinco de Mayo happenings; Free Comic Book Day; the hit Broadway musical "Something Rotten!" is in town; and for the first time, the monthly MIX event at the Cleveland Museum of Art is being held on a Saturday! These are just some of the many weekend options; choose wisely! It's no secret that Cleveland loves its beer and its rock and roll.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Apr 28
|Bella
|47
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Apr 24
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|24
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
