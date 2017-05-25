25 things to do in Cleveland the weekend of May 19-21
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It finally feels like spring in Cleveland, and with the city under the spell of Playoff Mania, Cavaliers watch parties are happening all over town. There are also a number of concerts happening downtown this weekend; among them, Hall and Oates with Tears for Fears, Chance the Rapper and Brian McKnight 4. For the art lovers, 78th Street Studios presents its monthly Third Friday event, and the Transformer Station will hold an opening reception for the new exhibit, "Them!" This is just a sampling of the many happenings around town this weekend.
