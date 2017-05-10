100 memorable DJs and radio personali...

100 memorable DJs and radio personalities from Cleveland's past

Read more: Cleveland.com

From the birth of rock 'n' roll in the 1950s through just about the end of the 20th Century, Cleveland was a great town for radio. DJs like Alan Freed and Bill Randle spread the gospel of rock 'n' roll in the 1950s, the WIXY-AM/1260 Supermen carried the torch in the 1960s and Kid Leo and his WMMS-FM/100.7 Buzzard compatriots kept the flames blazing in the 1970s.

