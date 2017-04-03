Woman is fifth person charged in deadly Cleveland bar robbery
A Cleveland woman is the fifth person charged in connection with an armed robbery at a bar ended in a beloved bartender being shot to death at close range. Hollins is accused of being part of a group on Oct. 24 that robbed the Cooley Lounge on West 130th Street and fatally shot bartender Melissa Brinker, 44. Three men-- Nigel Brunson , 19, Dana Thomas , 29, and Dwayne Sims , 21 -- are charged with aggravated murder in connection with her death.
