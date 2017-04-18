Watch: Kevin Love sets up LeBron and-...

Watch: Kevin Love sets up LeBron and-one with pinpoint outlet pass

Love, as he always seems to be, immediately is in position to throw the outlet pass when he catches the rebound. It helps, too, that when it looked like Love was going to get the rebound, LeBron jogged to the other side of the court with his head turned back looking to see if the pass was coming.

