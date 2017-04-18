Vigil planned for couple killed at their Cleveland car dealership
A Cleveland city councilman has planned a Friday vigil for the couple shot dead at their car dealership last week. Councilman Michael Polensek is working with the families of Michael Kuznik, 50, and Trina Tomola, 45, to put together a 6 p.m. vigil in front of the couple's used car dealership, Mr. Cars Inc., at the intersection of East 185th Street and Hiller Avenue.
