Vanessa Bell Calloway directs the Apr. 16 episode of 'Saints & Sinners'

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The fallout from Christie's infidelity continues in tonight's episode of 'Saints & Sinners,' titled 'The Queen and the Criminal." Among the developments in this episode: Rex and Jabari finally cross paths; Angela continues to take advantage of Levi's shattered relationship; Miles tries to comfort Christie over her devastating loss; and Kendrick finally learns the truth about his parents.

