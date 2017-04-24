Two Cleveland firefighters hurt in Tremont house fire
Two firefighters suffered injuries Wednesday as they battled a blaze in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, according to a fire spokesman. One Cleveland firefighter suffered a hip injury and a second firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion, Cleveland fire spokesman Larry Gray said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|48 min
|Trumps4Ever
|20,974
|Columbus' new Made in Cbus Trail celebrates loc...
|6 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Apr 24
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC