Two cars stolen during deadly shooting at Cleveland car dealership

Michael Kuznik and Trina Tomola were shot to death just after 10 p.m. Friday at Mr. Car Sales Inc. on East 185th Street between Hiller and Schenely avenues. The stolen SUV is a 1999 two-door, white Chevrolet Tahoe with gold trim and beige or taupe leather interior, police say.

