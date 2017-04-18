Two cars stolen during deadly shootin...

Two cars stolen during deadly shooting at Cleveland car dealership

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Michael Kuznik and Trina Tomola were shot to death just after 10 p.m. Friday at Mr. Car Sales Inc. on East 185th Street between Hiller and Schenely avenues. The stolen SUV is a 1999 two-door, white Chevrolet Tahoe with gold trim and beige or taupe leather interior, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr After Muff 20,968
Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl... 16 hr Stfu 4
Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his... Tue Bon bon hq 1
News Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ... Mon ellie 1
News Cleveland police search for suspect who committ... Mon Truman 4
Dumb And Dumber Republicans Mon Yep 4
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Apr 15 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC