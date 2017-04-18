Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he will mark his 100th day in office on April 29 by "holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania." The rally will take place on the same day as the annual White House correspondents' dinner, which the President has declined to attend.
