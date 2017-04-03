Trio drags 68-year-old victim with car during Cleveland purse-snatching, records say

Three people are accused of snatching a 68-year-old woman's purse outside a Cleveland grocery store and dragging her with their car as they made their getaway. Michael Jarvis, 31, of Avon Lake, and Latasha Perkins, 23, and Tiko Harris, 43, both of Elyria, are charged with aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property and failure to comply, according to Cleveland and Lakewood court records.

