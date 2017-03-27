Top paid Ohio college coaches; LeBron's chase of NBA's top scorer; what Ohioans now think of Trump; Cleveland's immigration gains: Numbers in the News Among Ohio's highest paid college head coaches are, clockwise from top left, Ohio State women's soccer coach Lori Walker, Akron football coach Terry Bowden, Ohio State men's hockey coach Steve Rohlik, Toledo women's basketball coach Tricia Cullop, Kent State baseball coach Jeff Duncan and Youngstown State football coach Bo Pelini. Few Ohio voters say they would vote differently if given another chance with the 2016 presidential election, a Baldwin Wallace University poll found.

