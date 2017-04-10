Tips for navigating Cleveland and the home opener
City officials expect a surge in every kind of traffic because of the Cleveland Indians' home opener against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, April 11. People are urged to rely on public transportation and carpooling to ease traffic congestion and motorists should allow extra travel time during the downtown commute. The City of Cleveland Traffic Bureau will have traffic controllers in place at key intersections to help improve traffic flow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mon
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|Mon
|Nightmare
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Mon
|Yep
|2
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC