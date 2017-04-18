Thousands pack Cleveland's Publica
With chants of "Stand up for Science," the group held a rally before hitting the streets of Cleveland. Those people that WKYC talked with in the crowd were pleased and surprised by the turnout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|17 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Fri
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Thu
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
|Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his...
|Apr 18
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ...
|Apr 17
|ellie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC