The Opening Cleveland regional: See the Ohio State football targets who are working out

14 hrs ago

Ohio State would have preferred if Nike's The Opening regional in Ohio was taking place in Columbus and not Cleveland, but there will still be a handful Buckeyes targets working out on Sunday. The Opening regional camps are like other instructional camps held all summer, but they're competitive because the top performers get invited to the main event in Oregon in July.

