Thai man broadcasts baby daughter's murder live on Facebook
A Thai man filmed himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in two video clips posted on Facebook before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday. People could access the videos of the child's murder on her father's Facebook page for roughly 24 hours, until they were taken down around 5 p.m. in Bangkok on Tuesday, or about a day after being uploaded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Mon
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Sun
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC