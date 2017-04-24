Thai man broadcasts baby daughter's m...

Thai man broadcasts baby daughter's murder live on Facebook

The Globe and Mail

A Thai man filmed himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in two video clips posted on Facebook before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday. People could access the videos of the child's murder on her father's Facebook page for roughly 24 hours, until they were taken down around 5 p.m. in Bangkok on Tuesday, or about a day after being uploaded.

