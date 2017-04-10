Teen arrested in Cleveland on suspicion of committing carjackings in Bath, Independence
A 17-year-old boy arrested Wednesday is accused of taking part in two carjackings, one in Bath Township and the other in Independence. Cleveland police arrested the boy after a chase by Independence police that was aided by the police department's helicopter, which followed one of the stolen cars as it zipped through the city's East Side, according to police reports.
