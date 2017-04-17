Talking Point: Vicky Fraser, Author of Business for Superheroes

To be fair to her, the makeup girl didn't bat an eye -- she may laugh with her colleagues later -- but she was completely delightful to me as I sat down in her chair and explained that I'm 37 years old and I'm crap at makeup. I was at Manchester Airport with a glass of Prosecco, on my way to Cleveland Ohio to have my business ripped apart by Dan Kennedy, and I had a delightful morning.

