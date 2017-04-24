Stolen SUV that crashed after Clevela...

Stolen SUV that crashed after Cleveland police chase tied to East Side shootings, police say

19 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Police arrested three Cleveland men Wednesday after they led officers on a chase in a stolen S UV sought in connection with shooting complaints on the city's East Side, police say. The three teens and one other person were spotted about 7 p.m. in a Hyundai Santa Fe that was stolen in a carjacking about two weeks ago in Independence, according to a Cleveland police report.

