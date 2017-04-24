Stolen SUV that crashed after Cleveland police chase tied to East Side shootings, police say
Police arrested three Cleveland men Wednesday after they led officers on a chase in a stolen S UV sought in connection with shooting complaints on the city's East Side, police say. The three teens and one other person were spotted about 7 p.m. in a Hyundai Santa Fe that was stolen in a carjacking about two weeks ago in Independence, according to a Cleveland police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Ilg17
|20,979
|Columbus' new Made in Cbus Trail celebrates loc...
|Thu
|Big Johnson
|1
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Apr 24
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC