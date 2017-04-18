Stage 3 of the Towpath Trail in Cleveland will mix nature, industry and great views
Cleveland Metroparks and other agencies working on the project don't want people exploring this raw landscape for obvious reasons. But a guided walk last week showed that Stage 3 will offer spectacular views of industry and the downtown skyline from previously inaccessible and forgotten parts of the Cuyahoga Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|6 hr
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|23 hr
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Sat
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC