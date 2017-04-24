Spring in downtown Cleveland
Temperatures in the 60s brought workers out of their dark offices and into seriously sunny skies in downtown Cleveland on Monday, April 24, 2017. Temperatures may hit close to 80 degrees on Wednesday.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|23 hr
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Sun
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
