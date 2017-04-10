Spectrum cable hires off-duty Cleveland police for protection after armed robberies, shooting
Spectrum cable company is hiring off-duty Cleveland police officers to accompany workers on house calls around the city after a string of violent robberies against employees working in marked trucks, including the cable company. Five workers have been robbed at gunpoint since Feb. 20 and a Spectrum worker was shot four times during a house call on Jan. 24, according to Cleveland police.
