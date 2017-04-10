So, how much of Cleveland is actually...

So, how much of Cleveland is actually in 'The Fate of the Furious?'

Introducing "The Fate of the Furious" at an advanced screening, Greater Cleveland Film Commission president Ivan Schwarz reminded the audience the movie was partially filmed downtown. Commuters who were inconvenienced by closed streets and detours don't need reminding crews from the, gulp, eighth film in the "Fast and Furious" franchise were here for three weeks last spring.

