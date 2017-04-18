Slain dog may be key to solving doubl...

Slain dog may be key to solving double homicide at Cleveland auto dealer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Robbers who killed a couple who owned a car dealership on the city's East Side stole surveillance equipment, killed the woman as she tried to run out of a back door and shot the family dog, Cleveland police said at a press conference Friday. Deputy Cleveland Police Chief Ed Tomba said that investigators believe the business was targeted, meaning the incident that left Michael Kuznik and Trina Tomola dead was more calculated than just a random robbery and car theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi... 7 hr cmon 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... 23 hr Yep 3
vacation here. Thu James 1
Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl... Apr 18 Stfu 4
Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his... Apr 18 Bon bon hq 1
News Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ... Apr 17 ellie 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC