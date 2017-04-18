Slain dog may be key to solving double homicide at Cleveland auto dealer
Robbers who killed a couple who owned a car dealership on the city's East Side stole surveillance equipment, killed the woman as she tried to run out of a back door and shot the family dog, Cleveland police said at a press conference Friday. Deputy Cleveland Police Chief Ed Tomba said that investigators believe the business was targeted, meaning the incident that left Michael Kuznik and Trina Tomola dead was more calculated than just a random robbery and car theft.
