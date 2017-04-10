Shuffle: Cleveland Rocker Michael Stanley's Cottage Industry Is Still Thriving In The Heartland
Next week, Northeast Ohio rocker Michael Stanley returns to The Akron Civic Theater for the first time in nearly 40 years. The Rocky River native has become a Cleveland icon during his decades-long career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Apr 10
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|Apr 10
|Nightmare
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Apr 10
|Yep
|2
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC