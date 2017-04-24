Serial rapist Larry McGowan admits to...

Serial rapist Larry McGowan admits to attacks on 6 women, killing and raping a 7th

A man accused of raping women on the city's Southeast side for at least 15 years - and killing one - abruptly pleaded guilty Thursday after a jury hearing his case had listened to testimony from DNA experts and one of the victims. McGowan, 41, decided to admit to charges that included six rapes and the rape and murder of 41-year-old Maxine Pratt, who in 1997 was bludgeoned to death and found wedged under a semi-trailer on E. 87th Street.

