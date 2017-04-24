Serial rapist Larry McGowan admits to attacks on 6 women, killing and raping a 7th
A man accused of raping women on the city's Southeast side for at least 15 years - and killing one - abruptly pleaded guilty Thursday after a jury hearing his case had listened to testimony from DNA experts and one of the victims. McGowan, 41, decided to admit to charges that included six rapes and the rape and murder of 41-year-old Maxine Pratt, who in 1997 was bludgeoned to death and found wedged under a semi-trailer on E. 87th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Ilg17
|20,979
|Columbus' new Made in Cbus Trail celebrates loc...
|Thu
|Big Johnson
|1
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Apr 24
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC