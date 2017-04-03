Serial arsonist convicted of trying to burn down Cleveland apartment over eviction notice

A 55-year-old man who once served prison time for setting a fire outside a West Virginia courthouse was convicted Friday of setting fire to the Cleveland apartment building where he lived. Marvin "Red" Fisher now faces a maximum sentence of 129 years in prison after jurors convicted him of 11 counts of aggravated arson for setting the New Year's Day blaze at the 18-unit building on Detroit Avenue, according to police.

