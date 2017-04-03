Serial arsonist convicted of trying to burn down Cleveland apartment over eviction notice
A 55-year-old man who once served prison time for setting a fire outside a West Virginia courthouse was convicted Friday of setting fire to the Cleveland apartment building where he lived. Marvin "Red" Fisher now faces a maximum sentence of 129 years in prison after jurors convicted him of 11 counts of aggravated arson for setting the New Year's Day blaze at the 18-unit building on Detroit Avenue, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|21 hr
|Yep
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mar 28
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC