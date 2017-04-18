Season's first Cleveland Flea is Saturday: Preview vendors, food, hours
With spring comes the start of Flea season. After several months in hibernation, preparation for the year's first Cleveland Flea is in full swing, and the Saturday, April 22, event promises to be better than ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|22 hr
|Stfu
|4
|Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his...
|Tue
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ...
|Mon
|ellie
|1
|Cleveland police search for suspect who committ...
|Mon
|Truman
|4
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Mon
|Yep
|4
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Apr 15
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC