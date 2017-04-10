Save the federal AmeriCorps funding t...

Save the federal AmeriCorps funding that brings teachers to Cleveland: Kyle Pearce

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The journey to academic excellence of Johnny Owens, then a 12-year-old student at the Cleveland schools' Mound STEM School, was featured in 2014 during the American Graduate Day programming on WVIZ Channel 25. When he was about 9, Owens began to participate in the first in-school, after-school program through America SCORES, combining soccer, creative writing and service learning. Kyle Pearce, a teacher at Mound STEM school who is a veteran of both City Year and Teach for America in Cleveland, writes in the op-ed below of the importance of AmeriCorps funding, now under threat in Washington, to improve the access to quality education of disadvantaged and urban youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron considers housing tax abatements 11 hr Mr Shhhhh 1
Dumb And Dumber Republicans Fri Leslie 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
News Feds Claim Biggest Heroin Bust in Ohio (Sep '10) Thu Tina 33
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Apr 10 BMB 1,147
Aaron and Candice car Apr 10 Nightmare 1
Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl... Apr 7 Yep 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,318,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC