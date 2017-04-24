Remaking Cleveland the Forest City: Sandra Albro and Jill Ziegler
Planting thousands of trees in Cleveland for health, improved home value and a real Forest City: Sandra Albro and Jill Ziegler Volunteers and students gather outside the Great Lakes Science Center before planting trees, Wednesday, October 19, 2016. CLEVELAND -- Though Cleveland has long been nicknamed "the Forest City," our urban tree canopy has seen great changes over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|20,980
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|Bella
|47
|Columbus' new Made in Cbus Trail celebrates loc...
|Thu
|Big Johnson
|1
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Apr 24
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Apr 23
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC