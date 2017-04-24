Prosecutors want bond revoked for woman charged in child's hit-and-run death
A 19-year-old woman free on bond in the hit-and-run death of a 12-year-old Cleveland boy has been cited with four traffic violations and was involved in another crash since her arrest, according to prosecutors. Cuyahoga County prosecutors have asked Judge Joseph D. Russo to revoke bond for Starlesha Lewis, citing that she has been caught driving without a license several times after her October release on $25,000 bond in the death of Ameer Mitchell.
