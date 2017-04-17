Prosecutor moves to free Cleveland ma...

Prosecutor moves to free Cleveland man wrongfully convicted of killing girlfriend in 1994

14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley's Office on Monday filed a motion to vacate the 1995 murder conviction of a man who's spent 23 years in prison for killing his girlfriend, a crime he has maintained he never committed. Evin King, now 59, is being transferred from the state prison in Grafton to the Cuyahoga County Jail and could be released from custody as early as this week, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

