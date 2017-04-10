Prosecutor may not pursue charges in ...

Prosecutor may not pursue charges in 2012 Cleveland deaths

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The new Cuyahoga County prosecutor appears to have left open the possibility he might not pursue misdemeanor criminal charges against five Cleveland police supervisors for failing to control a high-speed chase in 2012 that ended with two unarmed black people fatally shot in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a judge in East Cleveland, where the chase ended, can preside over the officers' dereliction of duty charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Sat Mr Shhhhh 1
Dumb And Dumber Republicans Fri Leslie 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
News Feds Claim Biggest Heroin Bust in Ohio (Sep '10) Thu Tina 33
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Apr 10 BMB 1,147
Aaron and Candice car Apr 10 Nightmare 1
Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl... Apr 7 Yep 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC