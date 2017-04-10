Prosecutor may not pursue charges in 2012 Cleveland deaths
The new Cuyahoga County prosecutor appears to have left open the possibility he might not pursue misdemeanor criminal charges against five Cleveland police supervisors for failing to control a high-speed chase in 2012 that ended with two unarmed black people fatally shot in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a judge in East Cleveland, where the chase ended, can preside over the officers' dereliction of duty charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron considers housing tax abatements
|Sat
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Fri
|Leslie
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Feds Claim Biggest Heroin Bust in Ohio (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Tina
|33
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Apr 10
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|Apr 10
|Nightmare
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC