Police, FBI looking for man who robbed PNC Bank branch in Cleveland
Reward money is available to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of a man who robbed a PNC bank in Cleveland Saturday morning. The robbery happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the South Moreland Boulevard PNC branch just south of Shaker Square, Cleveland FBI spokeswoman Vicki Anderson said.
