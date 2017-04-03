Photos released of Cleveland armed robbery that ended in teen Subway employee being shot
Police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of an armed robber who shot a 17-year-old girl working at a Subway restaurant on Cleveland's West Side. Police are asking for help identifying the men who on Friday robbed the restaurant on Memphis Avenue, between West 62nd and West 63rd streets.
