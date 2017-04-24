Partner of cop who shot Rice: 'I didn't know it was a kid'
In this Dec. 1, 2014, file photo, Tomiko Shine holds up a picture of Tamir Rice, the 12 year old boy fatally shot by a rookie police officer in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 22, during a protest in Washington, D.C. Cleveland.com reported newly public recorded police interviews with Officers Frank Garmback and Timothy Loehmann were done within days of the November 2014 death of Rice, who'd been playing with a pellet gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|Mon
|Yep
|1
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Sun
|Grovet
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|Apr 22
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC